Woman Travels 30,000 km Across Four Continents to Deliver Food From Singapore to Antarctica

The world’s longest food delivery, spanning across 30,000 km and 4 continents, was made by a woman from Singapore who travelled to Antarctica to deliver a customer’s food. On her Instagram account, Maanasa Gopal posted a video documenting her trip to Antarctica.

The Maanasa filmed her travels and was spotted carrying a food package along with her backpack throughout her journey. She first travelled to Hamburg in Germany before continuing to Buenos Aires in Argentina and subsequently taking a flight to Antarctica from the city of Ushuaia. Maanasa also emphasised how the trip had been carbon neutralised in cooperation with green partner Foodpanda Singapore. To complete the delivery, Maanasa is also seen navigating through several muddy and icy paths in the video. She finally delivers the food and completes her quest.

“Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at Foodpanda Singapore to pull this off. It’s not every day that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and four continents to one of the most remote places on earth! The entire journey was carbon offset in partnership with our green partners," Maanasa’s caption for the video read. The video was posted on October 5 by Maanasa Gopal, a native of Chennai, and as of now, it has over thirty-nine thousand views.

The video has sparked a lot of curiosity among internet users and raised various questions, the biggest of which being “What’s the order? What’s the delivery fee?" While another simply exclaimed, “Incredible in awe at the entire endeavour." “I’d like to know how it was carbon negative..?" a third user inquired.

In an earlier post, she revealed that she was trying to raise funds for her Antarctic voyage in 2021, and was looking for a brand to sponsor it. She stated that she had wished to partner with Foodpanda and reached out to them with very little follow-up on it. She received a response from Foodpanda around a month after her mail, saying that the brand was keen on making it happen.

