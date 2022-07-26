Woman Unpacks Nightmare as 'Tarantula' Crawls Out of Suitcase After Vacation

A recent video shared on TikTok shows unexpected souvenirs one can expect after returning home from holidays. The video doing the rounds on the social media platform shows how a tarantula spider creeped out of a suitcase of a woman who returned from a vacation. In the video, the TikTok user’s friend can be seen making a phone call in disbelief before showing a shot of the huge spider emerging from a pile of her clothes on the floor. It’s not confirmed whether the spider was a tarantula or not.

According to Mirror, the British citizen had returned from vacation from Cyprus. The Mediterranean holiday certainly was a memorable one as the spider from the island nations crawled out of her luggage. The Mirror reports that in the clip, Georgia’s friend can be seen making a frantic phone call for help, before the camera pans to a discarded pile of clothes chucked on the floor. The large eight-legged spider can be seen clearly before it scuttles away into its new home. The caption along with the TikTok video read, “Hi RSPCA, I think I may have brought a tarantula in my suitcase home with me from Cyprus."

Unlike many house spiders, Tarantulas give people creeps because they have large, hairy body and legs. If you happen to have Arachnophobia, tarantulas will certainly be the stuff of nightmares for you. These carnivorous spiders can take a painful bite out of a human, however, tarantula's venom has low toxicity to people.

These spiders are nocturnal predators who mainly prey on insects, but they also target bigger game, including frogs, toads, and mice. Tarantulas are burrowers and are usually found residing in the ground. According to National Geographic, there are hundreds of tarantula species found in most of the world's tropical, subtropical, and desert regions.

