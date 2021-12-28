Woman Who Spent Rs 47 Lakh on Body Modifications Branded 'Demon' After Tattooing Eyeballs

Kierstyn Milligan, a dancer who makes a fortune on OnlyFans thanks to her unusual appearance, has spent around £47k (roughly 48 Lakh) on radical body modifications. She has claimed that people call her a “demon," and strangers come up to her on the street to tell her that they “hate her tattoos." However, that does not stop her from wanting more. She was first interested in body modifications when she was 14 years old and got inked a year later in 2014. Currently, Kierstyn has piercings on her nipples, tongue, nostrils, as well as the bridge of her nose. Additionally, she has spent a whopping amount on fang and breast implants. “I always knew I wanted to look like this, I have had this vision in my head since I was young and have finally fulfilled it," said Kierstyn, who has over 690,000 followers on TikTok, as reported by The Sun.

She added, “They love to say, ‘you look like a demon’ or ‘you were so much prettier before.’"

According to Kierstyn, she is feeling better about herself now than she did before. Previously, she struggled with self-love but now she believes that she knows herself best and has immense self-love and confidence. Kierstyn has gotten a slew of tattoos since her first one at the age of 15, including an entire arm sleeve of tributes to her family. In 2020, she got a moth on her throat, a rose dagger on her shoulder, and Hebrew writing on the back of her neck. The other tattoos include – a geisha girl and a scorpio.

This year alone, Kierstyn got a butterfly tattooed on her forehead, a dagger with roses on her cheeks, and a bat underneath her breasts, as well as her eyes. Her favourite tattoo, however, is the butterfly on the head because she believes that “it was such a bold move."

Reflecting upon what the tattoos and body modifications mean to her, she said, “I’ve never wanted to fit in, I’ve always been the odd one out," emphasizing that she has no plans to stop anytime soon and is planning on getting the other side of her face inked by January 2022.

