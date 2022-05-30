Woman Who Survived on Chips Sandwich for 23 Years has Proper Meal after Hypnotherapy

A woman from England, who had been eating only potato chips sandwiches since 23 years, ate her first meal recently after she was hypnotised. Zenger reported that 25-year-old Zoe Sadler had eaten nothing but cheese and onion chips in buttered bread since she was a child. She would refuse to eat anything else. After she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis three years ago, Zoe realised that she had to incorporate all food groups in her diet to keep herself healthy. She approached London-based therapist and hypnotist David Kilmurry who diagnosed her with Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

After two-hour long hypnotherapy sessions, Zoe was able to eat many food items. She told Zenger that she cannot believe how nice strawberries taste. Another motivation for her to eat a proper meal is to enjoy a feast at her wedding next year. She is engaged to Jason Fox, a carpenter, and does not want to eat only chips and bread on her wedding day. After her hypnotherapy sessions, Zoe was able to eat blueberries, cabbages and nuts.

Recently, another such case had been reported in London. A woman was found to be surviving on chips, crisps and chicken nuggets, due to a food phobia, for the last 22 years. Summer Monro, a 25-year-old resident from Cambridge, London, suffers from avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), which turned her off vegetables permanently after an accident that occurred when she was force-fed mashed potato by her mother at the age of three. Ever since, she has survived on a diet of chicken nuggets, potato chips and crisps. On a regular day, Summer will skip breakfast before having a packet of Walkers crisps for lunch and six or eight Bird’s Eye chicken nuggets for dinner, according to a Mirror report. Simply looking at a piece of vegetable or fruit is enough to make her throw up and she even turned down an offer from her grandfather of £1,000 in exchange for eating one single pea, the report added.

