Woman With 'Liz Truss' Account is Not UK's New PM But She's Winning on Twitter

In a hilarious incident, people on Twitter kept tagging a random person instead of the incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and her responses are to die for. Twitter user Thor Benson shared a few screenshots on Twitter and people can be seen tagging a person with username Liz Trussell despite of Liz Truss. The best part is that Trussell plays along as replies as the incoming UK PM. Truss has been chosen as the UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader by Conservative Party members on Monday.

“People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she’s rolling with it lol," wrote the Twitter user. Have a looka t the hilarious responses:

Since uploaded, the images have gone viral. “Cutest thing you will see on the Internet today," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is why I sometimes wonder if it was such a good idea to have such a unique username." Thinking on a similar incident, one Twitter user commented, “Reminds me of the time someone messaged the wrong dude and exposed Stephen King to fighting game lingo."

Meanwhile, Former foreign secretary Truss entered the race with lesser chances of winning but defeated her fellow party-member Rishi Sunak, who failed to garner support from Conservative Party members as evidenced by the results.

Truss will now face the task of reshaping the economy, arresting surging inflation and tackling the energy crisis that is affecting the entire European continent. She will also now spend the rest of day planning who will get the top cabinet posts. Truss will face the task of reversing the National Insurance rise, scrap EU laws by 2023 and help first-time homebuyers. “What I want to reassure people is I will act, if elected as prime minister, within one week," Truss said a day before being elected as prime minister.

