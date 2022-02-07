Woman With Mental Health Issues Tidies Her House That Once Looked Like Dumpyard

When you’re depressed, keeping your house clean and tidy may look like an impossible task. Your energy levels plummet and you can’t seem to summon any motivation to get things straightened out. Then, as the filth and messes pile up, you become increasingly disgusted. Ashleigh, 23, has gone through a similar ordeal.

Ashleigh and her boyfriend Ben were the only residents in the house, and yet a glimpse suggested that as if the garbage of the entire city was dumped here. Looking around the house may give an impression that not even a straw has been moved for centuries.

Ashleigh, of Wiltshire, claimed that cleaning the house was an impossible task for her due to her mental health issues. Even more surprising was that Ashleigh kept sharing photos of her messy house on social media.

>Ashleigh was mentally exhausted:

Ashleigh knew that her house was full of garbage and dirt. There were unfolded clothes, leftover utensils, leftover food, and whatnot. Thick layers of dust had accumulated on the floor. Not a place was left in the house where one could sit and relax. Due to depression and anxiety, Ashleigh said she had hit rock bottom. She couldn’t gather the courage to clean her house since she was mentally fatigued.

>Got fame on TikTok by tidying up her house:

After sharing the photos of her messy house on TikTok, she embarked on an endeavour to clean up the mess. Her boyfriend Ben helped her in tidying up the place. She kept documenting their efforts to put the house in order on TikTok.

Interestingly, after these videos, the number of her followers on Tiktok increased. Her followers witnessed the transformation of her house from being messy to luxurious. While many have praised Ashleigh for being an inspiration, others called her disgusting for using mental illness as an excuse for her previously dirty home. Ashleigh says that now she has overcome that phase when even getting up felt exhausting for her.

