Woman With 'World's Biggest Lips' Now Wants to Have the Most Pointed Chin

Instagram influencer Andrea Ivanova, from Sofia Bulgaria, spent around Rs 7.59 lakh on her pout for which she underwent 32 procedures, despite her doctor’s warning, reported Mirror. The woman claims that she has the world’s biggest lips. Now, she is attempting to create a new record. To celebrate her 25th birthday last month, Sofia got jaw and chin fillers. While interacting with Mirror, Andrea said, “I love my lips and I want that new record."

During her interaction with the news portal, she spoke about her new surgery. “It was my birthday last month and I celebrated with jaw filler. While I’m doing this, of course, I will keep up with my lips," she said. The influencer gets hyaluronic acid once in every two weeks as she wants to maintain her whopping lips with monthly injectables. Despite the blockage of nostrils that her huge lips cause and the troubles Andrea faces while eating, Andrea does not plan to halt super-sizing her lips.

Despite what her doctor believed; the influencer is determined about what she wants. Her aim is to have the world’s most elongated and pointed chin. “My doctor said he thinks I’m overdoing it again with fillers in my chin. But he said this about my lips. I’m determined to do more because I think I need to elongate and sharpen my chin. I want this record so bad, I’m willing to fight for it," she said, reported Mirror.

Andrea says that she has come way too far to give a thought about the money she has spent on surgeries. “There have been too many injections and there’s more to come," she added. She has also undergone surgery to get her breast size increased.

Owing to her unique looks Andrea has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram.

