Woman's 12-Rule List For Domestic Help Goes Viral, Internet Isn't Amused

A woman looking to hire a domestic help prepared a list of things she expected of her and now it’s going viral. A video shared by an Instagram account called Sgfollowsall shows a lady listing her 12 wishes on a whiteboard. These wishes were to be mandatorily followed by domestic help. Let us tell you what is included in the list.

It is forbidden to use mobile phones during work.

It is forbidden to open the door to unknown people.

Not to go out of the house without permission.

Always keep the house clean.

It is necessary to take a bath after preparing food and before sleeping.

Once the children fall asleep, the phone has to be used for only one hour.

Do not lock the door of your room.

Water and electricity should not be wasted.

You have to sleep by 9.30 at night and get up by seven in the morning.

Cleanliness has to be taken care of.

When there is no one at home, you have to stay in the eyes of the camera.

The AC of the house is not to be turned on without permission.

After watching this video, netizens expressed their opinion, saying it was a form of torture. How can a woman decide when a person sleeps and when she wakes up? A person asked if she followed these principles? This video has already received a lot of attention on social media.

