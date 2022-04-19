Woman's 9 Rules For Her Funeral Include Gums For Bad Breath, No Black Look

Planning the details of their own funeral is not the kind of thing people do every day. At least, not when you are in your 20s or 30s. But a woman from a recent viral video has created a stir on TikTok with her ‘9 rules’ for anyone who will be attending her funeral, as per a report in Mirror. In the viral video that has been viewed more than 4 million times, the woman starts off by listing the rule to bring a picture with her to ensure entry into the funeral. “Rule number one, you must show a picture of us to enter. It can be an old picture, a recent picture, but don’t come to my funeral acting like you knew me for real. I don’t deal with fakes in life or death," she said. The second rule or her wish is to wear a light glam look for the funeral because even while being in the casket, she doesn’t want to be ‘casket ready’, reported Mirror.

Guests should ensure that they do not over the casket and must bring their gums for viewing the body. “I know I can’t smell no more, but that grieving breath…You going to respect me in death," she said in the video while specifying the next two rules.

The woman mandates the funeral speeches to be under five minutes.While she lists her own set of rules for the funeral, the woman doesn’t want guests to follow the rule of wearing black for the occasion. She adds that guests should wear some colour and lighten the mood.

The woman even has the food menu ready and wants only ‘soul food’ and no ‘finger food’ for the occasion. And of course, she wants a plate in her casket too.

Number 8 on the rules’ list is the mandate to have at least two drinks from the bar counter. With the last rule of the funeral, the woman specifies the time for crying to a maximum of 20 minutes. “I don’t need all that sadness in the atmosphere. I know you love me; I probably love you too, but I’m gone. I’m with you in spirit now."

Since being posted online, the clip has received nearly a million like and hundreds of reactions on TikTok.

