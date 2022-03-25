Woman's Effort to Apply Lipstick to Grandmother's Body Turns Into Nightmare

Nicole Gable, who lives in the United Kingdom, recently posted on social media about her strange experience during the funeral of her grandmother, who died a few weeks ago. Nicole made preparations for her grandmother’s funeral.

She claimed that the make-up artists had applied neon pink lipstick to her grandmother’s lips, which did not look good. And therefore, she decided to wipe it and apply what she thought would look better. However, what happened next was not just shocking but also traumatic for Nicole.

As soon as Nicole applied lipstick to her grandmother’s lips, they separated from her body. Naturally, Nicole screamed. Her effort to make her grandmother look beautiful before they all say goodbye turned into a nightmare.

Clearly, Nicole didn’t take into consideration the fact that her grandmother’s body had decomposed.

Hundreds of thousands of people on social media watched the video and they were equally taken aback. So far, her video has received nearly a million views.

