Woman’s Eyelid Piercing Freaks Out the Internet, 'Not as Bad,' She Confirms

People sometimes have strange obsessions. Some love to mark their bodies with tattoos, others love to dye their hair in different colours, while a handful is fond of body piercings. Although these things are quite common, in many rare cases, their obsession reaches such a level that it makes us wonder, how far can one go with their body transformations.

Recently, a viral video of a woman flaunting her seemingly dangerous eyelid piercing has caused an uproar of disbelief and shock among netizens. The video was shared by the woman herself on the short form video sharing app, Tik Tok.

Usually, piercings are done on the eyebrows, lips, and naval region of the body. However, the woman named Meredith shocked people after she uploaded a video of her piercing showing it off to the users by lifting the skin of her eyelid.

Although social media users jumped to the conclusion that the unusual piercing had caused excruciating pain to Meredith, the woman clarified that it was actually “not as bad."

The woman, living in the US clarified in the video that the piercing did not cause as much pain as the netizens thought. According to Meredith, because the skin near the eyelid is very thin, the pain was bearable as compared to piercings done anywhere else in the body.

To reassure the concerned users, Meredith also added that she just felt a pinch before the ring glided smoothly into the thin skin of her eyelid. The whole procedure was completed in just a few seconds, even before she could realize the agony.

Meredith gave a patient ear to all the burning questions of the netizens who felt squeamish after watching the odd location of her piercing. When one user asked whether her piercing stings her eye, irritating, Meredith brushed off the question, asserting that the ring does not touch or rub against her eye. It just sits in its place.

The cybercitizens, however, were left divided in opinions of Meredith’s quirky fashion choices. While some criticised her pierced look calling it just a public show-off, others found it to be quite eccentric.

This is not the first time people have been going overboard with their distinct tastes in body modifications. In another scenario, a man named Matt Gone was so hooked on tattoos that he set the Guinness Book of World Record of having a total of 848 square tattoos on his body.

