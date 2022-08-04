Woman's 'Hack' to Have Delivery Man Carry Fridge into Her Home Will Make You Chuckle

A woman’s bizarre tactic to persuade a delivery guy to lift a heavy refrigerator inside her home has left netizens furious. A viral video shared on TikTok and other social media platforms shows a woman lying beneath a delivery guy’s vehicle in order to stop him from leaving. When talking the woman out of the situation did not work, the delivery man filmed the entire incident on camera and shared it online via TikTok.

The clip begins by showcasing the woman lying under the man’s truck as she is trying to call someone on her phone. Meanwhile, the delivery guy says in the background, “Look at this crazy sh** man, like for real bro. She wants me to hit her." The lady who is desperately trying to persuade the guy to carry the refrigerator inside her home replies, “No, I just want you to put the refrigerator in the house. We can’t lift that thing, we don’t even have a dolly."

The camera then pans towards another woman who is standing firm in front of the vehicle. In a subsequent video, the delivery guy explained that his job was only to drop the refrigerator at the doorstep and he had no obligation to carry it inside the residence. However, the viral woman in the clip, insisted he removed their old refrigerator, carried the new fridge inside the house and install it for them. After the delivery guy denied the woman’s request, she slept beneath his vehicle in a move to stop him from leaving. At one point, the delivery man said that he suggested the woman call someone to help her with the work. He continued that the woman did ring a few people but she did it while laying flat on the ground.

Watch the clip below:

The viral video was posted on Tiktok on July 28 and within a week it has amassed over 25 million views by netizens. The clip has also left a section of the internet furious. Upon watching the clip, a user responded, “I would think that preventing him from leaving was kidnapping." While many believed that the delivery agent’s decision of declining the woman’s request was completely appropriate, a few also added that he should have helped the elderly woman for the sake of humanity.

