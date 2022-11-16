Woman’s Reaction to Daughter-in-law's Dance Moves is Melting Hearts on Internet

If you have grown up watching Indian TV soaps, the trope of a stern, restrictive mother-in-law who is always ready to find flaws in her daughter-in-law is probably nothing new to you. But we all know reel and real life can have a world of difference. And what better way to showcase it than a reel on Instagram? This video of an Indian daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo coming together for a little dance has gone viral, winning over hearts on the internet.

In the video, posted on Instagram, the daughter-in-law, Vinita Sharma, is seen donning an apron over a green saree. She appears to be in her home, in front of the kitchen. She is seen enthusiastically dancing to the famous Race 2 song, “Lat Lag Gayee," while her mother-in-law is in the kitchen. A big smile spreads across the mother-in-law’s face as she sees her daughter-in-law’s moves. Vinita soon joins her in the kitchen. The two look like long-time pals having fun in the reel.

“Wait for sasu Maa’s reaction. I choose to be myself and they choose me the way I am," Vinita wrote in the caption.

Instagram users are raving about how supportive the mother-in-law is, how great the relationship between the two women is, and of course, how cool Vinita’s dance moves are!

“Tum ko DID super mom me jaana chahiye.( You should participate in DID Super Mom)..I watched video so many times .. & sasuma toh kya baat h so supportive," one user wrote. Another one wrote, “We all deserve aisi Sasu maa." Yet another one wrote “Loved Your chemistry with sasuma. God bless u both."

Vinita’s Instagram profile is filled with videos and photos of her having a gala time with her mother-in-law. They are seen dancing together and even with Vinita’s sister-in-law in some videos. At other times, the duo is seen enacting funny scenarios in reels.

Vinita’s relationship with her mother-in-law has definitely left a strong mark, with many wishing they had someone like this in their life.

