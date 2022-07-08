Woman's Soulful Rendition of 'Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon' While Making Chapatis Goes Viral

After sending us all into a frenzy with innumerable enchanting Pasoori renditions, social media has once again brought forth a similar video. But this time it isn’t a viral peppy song, rather the internet has made us walk down the classic era of Bollywood. A video which is doing rounds on the internet, shows an Indian mother singing the 1970s song Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon, after being persuaded by her child. The woman’s captivating rendition of the romantic song has touched millions of souls on the internet. And chances are high that it will make you play the video on loop.

What makes the video more special is that the woman is singing effortlessly while making chapatis. Often, we have seen singers needing their complete concentration to perform a song with passion. However, this woman in the clip can be seen flattening the dough and winning the hearts of the internet with her phenomenal voice. The video opens by showing a woman sitting on the floor and preparing the make chapatis, while her child can be heard convincing her to sing once. The kid said, “Mummy, please sing one song. I really like your voice. That is why I…" Interrupting the kid in the middle, her mother initially rejected the request saying that she sang it earlier.

The child further insists on her saying that it has been quite some time since she last sang, and requests her to sing once again. The kid tells her mother that she loves her voice which is why she is requesting her to sing again and again. While saying that this is the final one, the mother agrees to sing. She begins singing melodiously, without pausing her cooking. Honestly, her effortless singing will hold your complete attention and will make you remember the nightingale of Bollywood.

Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with users going gaga over her singing. One user wrote, “This is so beautiful," while another one commented in Hindi, “This is so mesmerising. If she could get professional training, then she can successfully become a playback singer." A third user wrote, “This is the most amazing thing that I have come across on the internet today."

To note, Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon was sung by the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for the 1976 film Mehbooba, which featured Rakesh Khanna and Hema Malini.Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Viral Video, Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon

