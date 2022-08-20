Women of This Indonesian Tribe Amputate Fingers Upon The Death of Kin; Know More

There exist many cultural traditions and practices in the world that we are unaware of. This rings true, especially for several tribes found across the world. Some of the rituals followed by these tribal people are so bizarre that will make you question, “why?" One such strange tradition that is still followed in some parts of Indonesia by the Dani tribe makes women cut off their fingers on the death of a family member.

Although the government of Indonesia has banned the practice in the archipelago, the Dani tribe living in the Jayawijaya province continues to practice this peculiar custom, known as Ikipalin.

Advertisement

Ikipalin is a ritual where upon the death of a beloved member of a family, the women of the house have to chop off the upper part of their finger. It is believed that once the amputation is complete, peace will be granted to the soul of their ancestors.

The practice is executed by tying the woman’s finger securely with a rope to prevent blood circulation. After some time, an axe is used to cut it off. Once the procedure is complete, the fingertips are burned to stop the bleeding. The Dani tribe feels that amputating one’s finger will help in reducing the pain caused by the death of a family member.

The government has taken many stringent measures to ban the painful practice. There have been several protests with people condemning the horrific tradition and questioning why such painful customs have been imposed only on women.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here