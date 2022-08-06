Women Won Panchayat Polls But Their Husbands Took Oath in This MP Village

In a village in Madhya Pradesh, husbands of newly-elected members of gram panchayat took oath during the swearing-in ceremony instead of the women themselves. The matter has been criticised by the district authority, which has now sought a detailed report on this. It all happened in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. As per news agency ANI, after the three-tier panchayat election, a female sarpanch belonging to a scheduled class was elected, and some other women also emerged victorious. However, at the time of the swearing-in ceremony, not the elected members but their husbands showed up and took oath of office.

The now-controversial swearing-in ceremony was organised by the village Panchayat and was supposed to be administered by the elected sarpanch and other women. In addition to the husbands showing up at the oath-taking ceremony, reportedly there are also allegations that it was the concerned official who gave permission to the husbands to be present in place of the elected women representatives. The report added that the elected women representatives were altogether missing from the event. A video has also come forth, tweeted by journalists, which shows about a dozen men taking reciting oaths altogether, while an official can be seen allowing them to do so.

As soon as the video started garnering attention, the district administration reportedly decided to unearth the truth and take suitable actions. ANI quoted Ajay Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Damoh Panchayat as saying, “We had received information that some men had taken oaths instead of their elected wives. We have ordered a detailed report on the matter, once the report will come out the Panchayat secretary will be punished (if guilty)”. He added that the incident is against the rule and strict actions will be taken against the people who are guilty.

