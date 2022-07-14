Wonderfall! Internet Loves Clip Of Jog Falls In Monsoon

The monsoon season enhances nature’s grandeur in the best way possible, especially waterfalls. The heavy rains make the waterfalls more magnificent and eye-catching than they already are. One such amazing sight recently surfaced on social media and has the netizens smitten.

The video is of Karnataka’s Jog Waterfalls. The visuals were shared by a Twitter user named Raghu, who in the caption wrote, “Do not be confused friends, this is not Niagara Falls. This is our Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India."

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Since being shared, the video has amassed almost 20 lakh views. The post, originally shared on June 28, was brought to attention once again by the former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim.

The post Erik shared created quite a buzz once again and garnered some amazing reactions from people. Interestingly, it created a thread of some of the most amazing falls in various parts of the world.

Take a look:

Waterfalls of Iguazu in Brazil.

Here are the Athirappilly waterfalls in Thrissur, Kerala.

Shots of Indravati Falls in Chhattisgarh.

Another gem from Chhattisgarh – Chitrakoot Falls.

Advertisement

This user shared visuals of Bhimlat falls in Rajasthan.

While this thread was being developed, users reacted to the post with comments too. One user wrote, “Totally agree. It is worth a visit."

“Beauty of India," wrote another.

This user stated, “Didn’t know such a grand, amazing waterfall existed in India."

One user called it his “dream place" and wrote that he wants to revisit the place.

Jog Falls is the third highest waterfall in India. It is a collective wonder of four distinct drops – Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. The falls lie on the Sharavati River.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.