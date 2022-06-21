Wondering Why We Can't Hear Sounds While Sleeping? This Might Help You Understand

Sleep is an important function, which allows our mind and body to freshen up. We feel refreshed and alert after getting up. While sleeping, we also cannot hear many things and thus remain oblivious to our surroundings. There is a scientific fact behind it.

According to a report by The Conversation website, our body can decide to ignore movements, sounds and smells around us. Otherwise, they can awaken us. Our brain decides to awaken us only if we are more sound sensitive.

Our ears continue to work in the usual manner. And amid all this, our brain acts as a filter and decides whether we should respond to sound and wake up or continue sleeping. If we wake up, we only have a memory of having heard the sound. This process is phenomenal, for we wake up only when we decide to heed the noise around us.

Talking about the brain’s response to sounds, reports point out that it reverts more quickly to loud sounds. E.g.- a loud sound from somewhere can scare and awaken us. In comparison to the loud sound, we will not be affected by the sound of a fly buzzing nearby.

Apart from this, the type of sound also matters a lot. Sounds that appear unusual are interpreted by the brain as a threat. Eventually, we will be awakened and alert, thus deciding what plan of action to adopt to ward off the threat. Apart from these unusual sounds, our brain also responds to the sound of a name being called.

Despite all these factors, people have different sensitivity levels towards sounds. For e.g- we take the example of a person who is extremely sensitive to sounds. They will find it difficult to sleep in a noisy environment. On the other hand, a person who is not sound sensitive will not be affected in sleep even if there is a lot of noise in the house.

