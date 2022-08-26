'Won’t Answer if Scolded': Chennai Teen Designs Robot 'Raffi' With Human-like Emotions

A 13-year-old from Chennai has designed a robot that can detect when you are sad and also show emotions of its own. Prateek, a teenage innovator, has claimed to have designed a robot that reacts to scolding and manages to understand a person’s feelings. In addition, this robot can also solve queries. Prateek has named his creation ‘Raffi.’ Speaking about Raffi, the robot, to ANI, Prateek said that it can answer queries. “If you scold him, he would not answer your queries until you are sorry. It can even understand you if you are sad," he said.

In a set of pictures shared by ANI on Twitter, Prateek is seen posing with his nut-and-bolt-pal, Raffi, who is painted in white and has a screen embedded in its torso. It even has a camera for face detection. Take a look:

Netizens were quite impressed with the efforts Prateek was putting in to grow and develop his intellect at such a tender age. Many lauded his creation and expressed hope for the future of Indian technology and technology in India.

“When I was 13-year-old, I was watching Doraemon/Kochikame after returning from school. This kid is hardworking," wrote one user.

“Stoked to see young folks investing time to learn and build complex engineering projects. I was probably invested in reading the latest comic book at this age," wrote another.

One user penned, “India has so much talent. In the next ten years I see it unfolding as tech will reach the last mile of the entire population giving them power to learn and develop!"

Another explained, “The CNN (Convolutional Neural Network) he used for tracking his emotions and feeding it to the robot. And for the robot to have emotions he may have implemented a chatbot-like feature instead of text using audio/video."

So, what do you think of this marvelous creation?

