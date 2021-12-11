Wooly Mammoths Went Extinct Just 5,000 Years Ago, Points DNA Evidence

Scientists have found DNA traces of the ancient wooly mammoth in the soil sample taken from the Klondike region of Canada, claiming that the creature lived just until 5000 years ago and did not go extinct in North America in 7000 BC as popularly believed. The DNA which is approximately 30,000 years old was found in permafrost from Yukon and was then analysed by the scientists at McMaster University. Scientists had earlier suggested in research that the gigantic animal went extinct 9,700 years ago. According to Gizmodo, archaeologist Tyler Murchie, who specialises in ancient DNA, along with his team worked on the DNA and isolated it revealing the traces of animal and plant communities which existed 11,000 to 14,400 years ago during the unstable climatic period of Pleistocene-Holocene transition. The research was published in Nature Communications.

The recent study also revealed that the creatures did not go extinct due to overhunting by humans and instead blamed it on the rapid climatic change in the Yukon region during the early Holocene. The giant creatures like mammoths, horses and lions relied on the vast grasslands known as ‘Mammoth Steppe’ for their food which was soon overrun by shrubs and mosses.

Advertisement

According to Tyler Murchie, the recent revelation could be possible because of better technology which was not available during their previous conclusion. “Now that we have these technologies, we realise how much life-history information is stored in permafrost," Murchie told Gizmodo. “The amount of genetic data in permafrost is quite enormous and really allows for a scale of ecosystem and evolutionary reconstruction that is unparalleled with other methods to date."

Scientists also claim that the horses which lived 5000 years ago in Yukon have direct relation with the horses which exist today making them biologically a native North American mammal.

As per scientists, the data extracted from the permafrost has opened up a new window for discussions around the extinction and life-history of different species.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.