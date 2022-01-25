Wordle 219's 'Bizarre' Word Leaves Internet Fuming With Memes. Did You Get it Right?

With the third wave pushing humans back to their homes, the working-from-home folks have found a new toy to distract themselves with. Wordle. If you haven’t boarded the hype train yet, Wordle is a web-based puzzle that requires players to guess a valid five-letter word in six tries or less. However, the game did its loyal, returning players bad on Monday when they struggled to crack the word of the day in the viral puzzle. Some avid gamers took to microblogging site Twitter to express their anger over the “bizarre" word that had them scratching their heads. While some even marked themselves “safe" for surviving the five-letter word game.

Needless to say, Twitter was flooded with an array of emotions:

Here are the tweets:

The game was developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the game features where the user strategically guesses a five-lettered word in six attempts. Every day the game will give a new word and it is the same given to all users across the world.

Gamers will get six attempts to fill the boxes with the random five-letter words. As the user enters the words, the game will tell the user where the alphabet is present in the final word and its position.

