Have You Tried Heardle, the Wordle for Music?

It’s another day and there is another game that pays homage to Wordle, the word-guessing game. Heardle is like Wordle, but for music. In the game, the player has to guess the song of the day by listening to the intro. The aim is to guess the song in as few tries as possible. Incorrect guesses go on unlocking the song more. Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most streamed songs in the past decade. One can play the game here. Music lovers have been sharing their Heardle scores online.

“My kind of carrying on."

“There was absolutely no way I was ever going to get today’s Heardle. I have always REFUSED to listen to this freak. Good luck."

“i dont use spotify i use heardle."

“omg there’s a new game called #Heardle & im loving it."

“They wordlefied Name That Tune and I’m on board."

“This is my new favorite of the clones #Heardle #8."

“okay so now i’m glad wordle is a thing bc now people wanna come up with cool things like #Heardle."

“I got today’s heardle in one second. Two seconds ago I didn’t know what Heardle was. This is thrilling."

Wordle, the word-guessing game took over the Internet as people vie against each other to get to the one correct answer. Perhaps, part of its popularity is owed to the fact that it’s more of a brainteaser than a test of vocabulary - the word could be something like ‘gorge’- unlike your regular newspaper crossword which may or may not combine both depending on the difficulty level. Rest assured, though, Wordle is no easy feat. The secret word could be anything within the English lexicon. Also, it’s not like other online brainteasers that would have you navigate through a never-ending vortex of levels. There’s only one Wordle per day, consisting of five letters and you have six tries to guess it. After each guess, the colour of the tiles containing the letters will change to indicate how close you were.

