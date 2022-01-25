Twitter Suspends Bot Account Which Was Spoiling Wordle Game with Hints about Next Word

Twitter has banned a bot which would give spoilers for the next word when people post their Wordle scores online. The word-guessing game has taken over social media and it’s common now to see Twitter users share their scores. However, someone felt that this ‘Wordle’ bragging must stop and created ‘Wordlinator’. This bot would reply to people’s Wordle scores and reveal a hint about the next day’s word. No doubt it took away the pleasure of the game and after several complaints, the bot was suspended by Twitter. A report by NME says that the bot was the creation of software engineer Robert Reichel, who reverse engineered Wordle and found out how the app allotted words to users.

“I was curious how the game worked so I decided to pick apart the source code and see what it was doing […]We know that Wordle uses a client-side date-based algorithm to determine which word to use from a static wordlist. Each day is predictable so long as we have all of the code pieced together," wrote Robert in his blog.

Advertisement

Wordle has taken over the Internet as people vie against each other to get to the one correct answer. Perhaps, part of its popularity is owed to the fact that it’s more of a brainteaser than a test of vocabulary - the word could be something like ‘gorge’- unlike your regular newspaper crossword which may or may not combine both depending on the difficulty level. Rest assured, though, Wordle is no easy feat. The secret word could be anything within the English lexicon. Also, it’s not like other online brainteasers that would have you navigate through a never-ending vortex of levels. There’s only one Wordle per day, consisting of five letters and you have six tries to guess it. After each guess, the colour of the tiles containing the letters will change to indicate how close you were.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.