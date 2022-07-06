Work From Vacation: Aussie Firm Takes Staff on Fully Paid Lavish Holiday in Bali

In what may be a dream for many employees around the world, a Sydney-based marketing firm took its whole staff for a two-week working holiday to Bali. It being an all-expense-paid trip, the employees did not have to worry about money at all while enjoying the picturesque destination, reported Daily Mail. The company, Soup Agency, gave a break to its staff from the usual office environment and flew them to Bali for remote work. While they continued to work at the popular holiday destination, the staff indulged in various fun activities including snorkeling, swimming, and quad-bike riding among others.

The firm also shared some glimpses from the trip on its Instagram page where the employees are seen making the most of the vacation. “A wrap up of Bali – first working holiday as a team,” the caption read.

Advertisement

From hiking, embracing the scenic landscape of Bali, feasting on some fancy dishes, and working beside a pool, the staff seems to have spent the best working days during the trip.

According to Katya Vakulenko, Managing Director of Soup Agency,, the 14-day vacation was the best team building experience organised for the staff since the launch of the firm. “I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours,” she told Daily Mail.

Vakulenko added that she realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that one doesn’t have to necessarily work at the office and remote working is possible. While the vacation provided the best working experience to the employees, it also served an opportunity for them to work together.

Advertisement

The company shared that they aimed to challenge the traditional working norms of corporate office and decided to organize the two-week trip. This was the first time that the staff from different departments of the firm worked and bonded over activities and gatherings.

The team even celebrated the 24th birthday of one of their employees and made it special by hiking to a volcano early morning.

Digital marketing E]executive Kumi Ho highlighted that despite all the appealing and distracting elements of the trip, the employees remained productive throughout. “Having the whole agency work, interact, and collaborate was refreshing. It was definitely an experience in life that I won’t forget,” said Ho.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.