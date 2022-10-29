'Working in The Dark': Journalist's Cooking Photo Shows The Reality of Life in Ukraine's Warzone

Ukraine’s electricity network has bit hit hards after bein attacked by dozens of Russian missiles and drones. Posting on Twitter, an Ukrainian journalist provided a glimpse of what everyday life in the war-ravaged country is now like. Katerina Sergatskova posted a picture of herself wearing a torch helmet, using its light to cook dinner in her kitchen during a blackout. Her tweet has garnered dozens of messages of hope and strength from netizens all across the world.

Sergatskova, the editor-in-chief of Kyiv-based media outlet Zaborona Media, tweeted a picture of her routine dinner preparation at her home. In the picture, she is seen slicing some bread in a dark kitchen, with the glow from a helmet torch providing the light needed. She wrote, “If you are in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Pokrovsk or Zaporizhzhia, your dinner preparing [sic] most likely will look like that. Just another blackout in my apartment. Thanks to the air defense, Iranian drones didn’t hit Kyiv today."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Moscow has aimed multiple missiles and drones at the electricity network in Ukraine. As a result, the country has been going through widespread power cuts over the last two weeks. Russia is using Iranian Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze’ drones to launch attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv claims to have shot down 300 such drones so far, the Guardian reported.

With the war dragging on, living conditions in Ukraine are deteriorating by the day. Sergatskova mentioned that for the past eight months, she has been living in difficult conditions with no water. The problem has now intensified as there are regular blackouts, too.

Social media users filled the comments section under her tweet with #SlavaUkrainii (Glory to Ukraine) and empowering messages. One user wrote, “you are a hero. you are there. you resist. you survive. you make all their evil attempts futile. Thank you for defending our all freedom [sic]." Another tweeted, “I admire you and your fellow citizens, how you endure all that. Wish you a complete victory soon and a prospering nation after that."

It has been over eight months since Russia’s assault on its neighbour first began. The war has seen indirect involvement from several Western powers, especially the US.

