'Working Late, More Than Required': Twitter User Calls Out India's 'Toxic' Work Culture

It is very important to have a work-life balance. For that, your work culture needs to be on point, and most importantly non toxic. Taking to Twitter, a user has shared realities about India’s toxic work culture and how it took a toll on him mentally. He mentioned how most of the people feel satisfied by working late and unusually more than required. “This is deep rooted and embedded in the system, is well accepted and expected out of people. This has given rise to so many hidden mental issues and illness," he wrote. The user further added that how the grind is “never ending." Further, he pointed out how giving all our time and energy to our work will never let us have a work-life balance.

The user named Abhishek Srivastava said that he suffered chronic depression his my previous workplace by just being a rebel and doing things at a faster pace than his boss and rest of his department. “When all they did was drag and delay work to gain more importance so that people come to them more and they could prove they are," he wrote.

Abhishek’s post on Twitter has sparked an intense debate on work culture positivity. Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and managed to garner over 8K likes. One Twitter user wrote, “I’ve observed that people who are working in finance- specially in banking have must f up life. my friend is constantly working for 12-13 hours daily (also they have to visit office on Saturday sunday occasionally to clear pendency ) from last 3 years!!"

Another person commented, “It is inefficient working. Too many breaks, mobile & internet time. Productive work is under 4hrs. So working late is just to satisfy ones ego to feel important or show loyalty. Saw this a lot in Japan, Now gov there has clamped down. People forced to leave office after 8 hours.."

Here are a few reactions:

If reports are to be believed, in India, the four-day work week may soon become a reality. The central government is likely to implement the four new labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions, according to a report. Under the new rules, employees across India are likely to get three days’ leave each week and work for four days, among others. The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject, said the report.

What is your take on work-life balance?

