World Diabetes Day: Patients Who Had Covid-19 Score High on Fatigue Scale

A recent study has revealed that Type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients who had Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue when compared with patients who did not have Covid-19. The study, published in ‘Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews’ journal shows that diabetes complicates course of Covid-19 and results in excess morbidity and mortality. It also poses challenges in the recovery of patients. The sample size for the study was 108 Type 2 diabetes patients. The key finding was that diabetes patients who had Covid and had Fatigue Score more than 4 (high) had significant higher inflammation markers during acute illness. Post Covid-19, these patients had increased blood glucose levels, lost more weight, had reduced physical activity and showed significantly lower handgrip strength as compared to those with Fatigue Score less than 4. Overall, high fatigue seems to result from severe Covid-19 and high blood sugar levels.

The study, conceived by Dr Anoop Misra, Padma Shri, Executive Chairman and Director of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC, was conducted jointly by Fortis C-DOC, AIIMS, C-NET, N-DOC and Diabetes Foundation. Dr Anoop shared, “Fatigue is a predominant and debilitating factor, present afterwards in both hospitalized and non-hospitalized Covid patients. Fatigue and associated symptoms decrease quality of life and interfere with normal working capacity. It is imperative, therefore, for chronic diabetic patients to follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and go for regular health checks."

The study’s objective was to assess the prevalence of fatigue using CFQ-11 (Chalder Fatigue Scale) and handgrip strength (as a surrogate marker for muscle mass and power) in patients with Type 2 diabetes after Covid-19 infection, and to compare them against patients with diabetes without a history of Covid-19. The methodology followed was to assess patients with T2D who came to the OPD at Fortis CDOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences in New Delhi. Patients studied included 52 Type 2 diabetes patients who had suffered from Covid with mild to moderate severity and 56 Type 2 diabetes patients who did not suffer from Covid. Both groups were matched for age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin and vitamin D levels. Symptoms were scored using Chalder Fatigue Scale (reported as fatigue score) and handgrip strength (in kg) was recorded by Jamar Hydraulic Hand Dynamometer.

“This new important study re-emphasizes that management of diabetes should be sustained and more stringent during a pandemic. Covid-19 fatigue should be addressed through a multidisciplinary approach which includes the treating clinician, psychological counsellor, nutritionist and physical therapy expert. Blood glucose and blood pressure should be optimal, and more aggressive glycemic management is required. Special care must be taken regarding nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements should be used as required. Exercise and physiotherapy should be started early after Covid-19 as it may benefit not only fatigue but cardiovascular and mental health of the patient," added Dr Anoop.

