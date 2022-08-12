World Elephant Day 2022: These 5 Viral Videos of Jumbos Will Melt Your Heart

The internet is filled with umpteen adorable videos of petite animals that leave netizens astonished and happy at the same time. While cute videos of dogs and cats surfaced online often, elephants aren’t behind to make it to the list. Be it playing with their caretaker or having a friendly interaction with humans, there are many viral videos and photos of elephants that can surely leave you in awe. If you are an elephant lover and are on a hunt to look at cute videos of adorable creatures, then you have arrived at the perfect place. On the occasion of World Elephant Day 2022, here we have compiled five instances when cute gestures of elephants melted hearts on social media.

Elephant’s battle with goose

Previously, a video of an elephant engaging in a tussle with a goose left netizens in splits. Initially, the jumbo creature tries to shoo the goose away by sprinkling water on it. But the goose in return flies to sit on the elephant’s tusk. The latter makes a furious attempt for moving the goose from its tusk but the bird remains determined. Watch the clip here:

Group of elephants escorts a baby elephant

A viral video of a group of elephants walking on the road went viral for providing safety to a baby elephant in their group. IFS officer Susanta Nanda dropped the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road." Take a look:

Elephant competes with caretaker

In this video, a baby elephant can be seen disturbing its caretaker who is sleeping on a mattress by the shed. It seems that the baby elephant wanted the mattress to itself but when the caretaker refuses to give in, the two snuggle up and share the mattress together.

Elephant enjoys a feast

Elephant Enkesha had to undergo several hardships as she nearly lost her trunk to a snare. She still bears the scars from the tragic incident but continues to live her life in peace in a sanctuary. Enkesha loves to interact with her caretaker and often receives special treats from him. Take a look at it here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYteUEHB_JH/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dacadca5-3c6c-4be9-8a78-00491bcc3c57

Baby elephant hugs forest officer

While elephants can’t speak the human language they sure know how to reciprocate their empathy and love with sweet gestures. When a forest officials’ team in Tamil Nadu recused a baby elephant and helped the calf to reunite with its mother, the petite animal hugged the forest official for lending him help and support.

A glimpse of the special moment was shared online by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. While sharing the tweet, the officer wrote, “Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with its mother."

