'World War 3': Chilling Video Shows Missile Flying Right Over Journalist's Head in Ukraine

The situation that was on the brink of getting worse and turning into a full-blown war is set on its course and has reached the next stage of what people have been calling World War 3. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, announced a “military operation" in Ukraine. Announcing the decision in an impromptu TV appearance, Putin has sparked waves of fear among citizens who are gearing up for an exodus.

A video has emerged on social media from the shaky grounds of Ukraine, which shows a missile flying over the skies of Ukraine as a journalist was live from his feed. Australian journo, Bryan Wilson, was walking the tremoring tarmac and was live on social media when while talking, a supersonic missile flew over him.

The video that has amassed more than 14 lakh views since being shared was retweeted by Bryan, who has been updating the ground situation from Ukraine. According to his Twitter bio, Bryan has been a journalist covering Ukraine since 2015. The video captured the missile on its path to hit an airfield this morning, and since then, Bryan has been updating his Twitter feed with spine-chilling details.

“Russia has declared war and attacked within seconds of the declaration. Maybe the internet will go down. I am alive and safe," Bryan wrote in his latest tweet.

Multiple other videos and images showing the Russian military influence on Ukrainian grounds have emerged since Putin’s appearance, followed by the declaration of the military operation.

Here are the locations which have experienced commotion and distress ever since Russia and Ukraine are standing on the brink of a full-blown war.

Russia is currently treading Ukrainian grounds on accounts of curbing Ukrainian aggression and their confluence with NATO. Putin has also ordered the Ukrainian army to lay down their arms.

