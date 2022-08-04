World War III Memes Go Viral Amid Nancy Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan, Turmoil in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete six months and the situation only seems to get worse with the passing day. The invasion has now led to discussions and debates on the possibility of World War III. Scary, right? However, we live in Black Mirror times when even scary things can become amusing through memes. As discussions around World War III have intensified, people on Twitter have started sharing memes on the same. While a few people have deemed it as insensitive humour, most people are finding it extremely hilarious.

Twitterati can be seen also sharing memes around Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported. In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting. “It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Meanwhile, Zelensky told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral.

