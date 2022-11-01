World’s Fastest Shoes Powered By AI To Hit The Markets Soon

Sometimes, it’s amazing to think about how far we have come in terms of scientific and technological advancements. Over the years, science-fiction movies and novels have depicted many phenomena, which have turned into reality with time, like holographs and robots. However, they are far from being incorporated into our day-to-day use.

That said, if you have watched the movie GI Joe, which is based on the popular merchandise of the same name, then you may remember the specially engineered footwear worn by the protagonist that increased his running speed by almost 10 folds. While the footwear still seems like a distant dream, you may be amazed to know that it has been realised.

A Pittsburgh-based company named Shift Robotics has come up with battery-powered AI shoes, which can make you walk way faster than your general speed. In fact, the shoes can increase your speed by 250 per cent and are thus being promoted as the world’s fastest shoes. The company has named the shoes ‘Moonwalkers’.

These Moonwalkers look like any normal roller-skating shoes, but the motorized wheels in them will enable you to increase your speed. If your normal walking speed is 2.5-4 m/h, the shoes can increase it from 7 m/h to 11 km/h. Take a look at this video, shared by the official YouTube handle of Shift Robotics, explaining the mechanism in detail:

The shoes are powered by a 300W brushless motor. It weighs 1.9 kg and has 8 wheels. They have a gearbox with artificial intelligence. Using the sensors, the AI monitors the way a wearer walks and the algorithm automatically adjusts the power of the motors to match and synchronise the speed, increasing and decreasing it as the user walks faster or slower.

According to the CEO of Shift Robotics, Shunji Zeng, Moonwalkers are not skating shoes but normal footwear. He also said that one needs no prior training to use them. The first batch of these shoes is expected to be launched by March next year, each pair costing around Rs 1.25 lakh.

