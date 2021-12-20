World's First-ever SMS Wishing ‘Merry Christmas' Up for Auction as an NFT

December 21, Aguttes will auction the world’s first SMS, sent in 1992. It will be offered in the form of a unique certified digital token — an NFT — estimated to fetch between €100,000 and €200,000. The very first text message, a simple “Merry Christmas," was sent on December 3, 1992, by Neil Papworth, an employee of a British computer company, to Vodafone director, Richard Jarvis. It was not until the following year that the first cell phone capable of sending and receiving text messages, made by Nokia, was released. This first, historic SMS will be sold to the highest bidder in the form of an NFT guaranteeing its exclusive nature. Vodafone has committed not to produce any other NFTs of this SMS in the future. The lot will include a replica of the original communication protocol of the first SMS, as well as a visual featuring the cell phone that received the message and an animation displaying a replica of the text.

Advertisement

The auction, held by Aguttes, will take place in Neuilly-sur-Seine on the outskirts of Paris, and will be open to bidders from around the world. It will be held on December 21, 2021, at 3pm local time.

Recently, an NFT based on the first edit of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia sold at Christie’s for $750,000.

Connecting with people has become a very easy task these days. Video calls have become a go-to option for everyone. Messaging has also become very easy. Apps like Whatsapp and Messenger are being used. Not many people would know that messaging was not this easy earlier. There was a time when people had to pay money to send a message. However, thanks to technology we are not in that time anymore.

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.