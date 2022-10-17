World's Largest Bony Fish, Weighing 2800 Kg, Found In Portugal

A giant dead sunfish was recently discovered on Faial Island in the Azores archipelago of Portugal. Marine scientists have called it the world’s heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The dead sunfish washed ashore back in December 2021. After more than a year, a detailed review of the fish has been published in the Journal of Fish Biology.

The scientific name of the fish is Mola Alexandrini, which is also known as a bump-head sunfish, Ramsay’s Sunfish, or southern ocean sunfish. The giant sunfish weighed three tons or 6,049 pounds (2,744 kilograms), was 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall and around 11 feet (3.5 meters) long.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The study was undertaken by marine scientist Jose Nuno Gomes-Pereira along with the nonprofit organization Atlantic Naturalist. A video showcasing the sunfish being examined and lifted with heavy equipment for weighing has been shared on YouTube. To quote Atlantic Naturalist, “The giant sunfish’s existence shows the ocean is still healthy enough to support the world’s largest animals but also ocean pollution and boat traffic are a concern for the animals."

Check out the video below"

A large contusion was also found on the head of the sunfish during the investigation. The marine scientists failed to determine if the impact occurred before or after the sunfish died.

Advertisement

The previous Guinness World Record holder for the world’s heaviest bony fish was also a southern sunfish, which was discovered in Kamogawa, Japan, back in 1996. The fish weighed 2300 kilograms and was around 272 centimetres long.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here