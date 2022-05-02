World's Largest Bottle of Whisky Containing 311 Litres of Liquor Set to be Auctioned

The world’s largest bottle of whisky is set to be auctioned this month. Last year, Guinness Book of World Records certified that the bottle containing 311 litres of 1989 Macallan single malt is the largest bottle of Scotch whisky in the world. This bottle is going to be auctioned on May 25 and it is hoped that it will break the world record for the costliest whisky ever bought, says Daily Record. The Intrepid bottle stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, filled with 32-year-old Macallan whisky. The bottle, created by Fah Mai Holdings Group Inc. & Rosewin Holdings PLC, will be auctioned at Lyon & Turnbull. A portion of the price will go towards the Marie Curie charity, reported Daily Record.

According to Lyon and Turnbull website, the whisky has “a very mild and gentle note. Gradually opens to present scents led by baked apple (and baked apple skin), supported by pear in syrup and a suggestion of flaked almond, on a base note of short-crust pastry. All subtle and understated. A drop of water introduces a trace of vanilla fudge and a whisper of dry sherry." The whisky was distilled on May 3,1989, and then was transferred to oak hogheads. It was then left undisturbed at The Macallan Distillery for 32 years. For now, the whisky has been sealed in 178 x 1.75 litre glass bottles.

Last year, Glenfiddich Whisky launched 15 Limited Edition Liquor NFTs at Rs 13.5 lakh each. The brand partnered with BlockBar, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, to launch a series of 15 limited edition liquor NFTs. The tokens, which represent an artistic impression of the whisky bottles, are meant to be status symbols for collectors of such expensive whisky. “Upon purchasing the NFT, the buyer can then become the owner of the real-world physical product represented by the NFT, with the token serving as a digital receipt that verifies the buyer’s ownership and the authenticity of the product. The buyer has the choice at any time to resell or transfer the NFT through the BlockBar platform or to redeem it for the physical version," said a release by the company.

