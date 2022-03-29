World's Largest Face Mask, 50 Times Larger Than Average, Has Entered Guinness Books

The global pandemic has changed our lifestyle in many ways. Wearing a face mask has become absolutely necessary to avoid infection. Masks come in many materials and styles, but the principle on which they function is the same. Layers of fibers in masks capture small airborne particles and large respiratory droplets that spread the coronavirus. All the public health experts unanimously endorse wearing a mask to shield people from the virus and break the chain of transmission. If an entire community wears a mask, then every member of that community is almost protected from the coronavirus infection. Hence it is important that awareness pertaining to masks is spread to all. Along the same lines, a Taiwanese medical supply company has set a Guinness World Record by creating the world’s largest surgical mask.

The Motex Healthcare Corporation showed off its creation at the Motex Mask Creative House last week. The surgical mask measures a massive 27 feet and 3 inches by 15 feet and 9 inches. The Guinness World Records says that the mask is 50 times larger than a standard face mask.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record via video chat. The Motex Healthcare Corp. said that they created a giant mask to raise awareness for wearing a mask so that this pandemic can come to an end.

The term mask refers to any kind of protective facial covering. An N95 face mask is said to block 95 percent of harmful particles a wearer might breathe in or out. But surgical masks are also highly effective at filtering these particles.

