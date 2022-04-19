World's Longest Glass Bridge Measuring 632 Meters to Open for Tourists in Vietnam

Vietnam is all ready to set a world record. The Southeast Asian country is set to allow visitors and boast the soon-to-be world’s longest glass bridge built on the Moc Chau island in the province of Son La. The bridge is claimed to be 632 meters and will be open to the public on April 30. The bridge is named Bach Long, the details of which, will soon be submitted to the Guinness World Record to bag the title. The launch date is set as April 30 for a reason. April 30 is a public holiday in Vietnam as the country observes it as Reunification Day, also known as, Liberation Day, which holds immense patriotic significance.

The Bach Long bridge is made from super-tempered glass. The base of the bridge contains three layers of tempered glass roughly 40 millimetres thick and is manufactured by France-based company Saint-Gobain, reported VN Express. The bridge will give a spectacular view of the lush gorge beneath them. As per the officials, only 500 people will be allowed to walk on the bridge at one point in time to ensure the safety of the tourists, reported VN Express.

Moc Chau island, where the bridge is located, is a place based on eco-cultural tourism and is a hub for tourists as it provides multitudes of options for people to spend quality time with their families and friends. The island includes restaurants, amusement parks, swimming pools, etc., in perfect harmony with the landscapes and the flora of the place.

A teaser of the bridge recently surfaced on the internet. Take a look:

After the submission to Guinness World Record, the Bach Long bridge will snatch the title for the world’s longest bridge from the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon bridge located in Hunan Province, China. The bridge is approx 430 meters long.

