World’s Longest Passenger Train Measuring 1.9 Km Passes Through The Alps in Switzerland

A Swiss Railway company has made a record for the world’s longest passenger train with the mesmerizing serene tracks through the Alps on Saturday. The Rhaetian Railway (RhB) company ran the 1.9-kilometre train having 100 coaches on the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

In 2008, the route was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage. The passenger train passed through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct, reported AP.

The world record attempt took place to highlight Switzerland’s engineering achievements on the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s famous railway system RhB Chief Renato Fasciati told the Blick daily’s live feed that for him, it is just Swiss perfection.

The train is made up of 25 separable multiple-unit trains with a total length of around 1,910 meters which completed the spectacular journey of 25 kilometres through the Alps.

An RhB spokesman shared with AFP that it was several hundred metres longer than a train that held the unofficial previous record, in Belgium in the 1990s.

Swiss media aired the aerial view showing the train at several locations from crossing bridges to tunnels. Locals also witnessed the passenger train passing by.

Holding the Guinness World Record Diploma, RhB Chief told reporters that they faced significant challenges in ensuring the long passenger train could travel safely. With a total of 21 technicians and seven train drivers on board will ensure that all 25 trains are on the same track, accelerating and braking at the same with the guidance of the first driver to the rest.

However, some freight trains are longer, measuring over three kilometres. Switzerland is among the few countries with dense railway networks known for their punctuality.

The wealthy Alpine country’s first train service began on August 9, 1847, connecting Zurich with Baden, 23 km to the northwest covering within 33 minutes.

