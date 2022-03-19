World's Most Boring Person Has Been Revealed by Researchers

World’s most boring person has been identified by a team of researchers from the University of Essex who have been hard at work to decipher the science of boredom. If you’re concerned about this person, then don’t worry, because they’ve not been named or shamed. It’s a type of person with certain attributes that has been identified by the researchers. The modus operandi? Researchers evaluated lifestyles of 500 people to find what could be perceived as boring by others and what impact such a perception could have on their lives, reports the Daily Mirror. Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg of the University of Essex’s department of psychology, who led the study, warned that people being seen as “boring" could adversely impact the individuals: they may be shunned and become lonely or even be put at greater risk of mental health issues, harm and addiction.

What, then, is the world’s most boring person supposed to be like? As per the researchers, it is someone who is a data entry worker who is religious, lives in a town, and whose favourite hobby is watching TV. Apart from this, the top of the “most boring" list was made by data analysts, accountants, tax or insurance workers, and also those working in cleaning and banking- all very important jobs that deserve no more stigma than any other jobs. Could you imagine living in a world where nobody was taking up these occupations?

On the other hand, the most interesting jobs were perceived to be held by those who worked in the performing arts, sciences, as a journalist, a health professional or a teacher. The most boring hobbies included religion, watching TV, sleeping, doing maths (who has that as their hobby anyway?) and watching animals.

The study stresses that people should break their perceptions that cause stereotypes. The people perceived as boring may face stigma and be left out of necessary social interactions, causing harm to their mental health. Dr Van Tilburg added that people should refrain from stereotyping people holding these jobs perceived to be “boring", especially because these are important jobs necessary for society to remain functional.

