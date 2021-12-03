World's Most Dangerous Bird Walks Into Australian Man's Workshop, No Harm To Anyone

A carpenter in Australia had his eyes wide open with shock when a cassowary, the world’s most dangerous bird, walked into his workshop. The incident happened when the carpenter, Tony Fleming, was busy working on timber furniture. All of a sudden, Cassowary meandered into his shed in Julatten, North Queensland in Australia.

As the bird walked into Fleming’s shed, he was initially horrified by its intrusion, but later understood that it was just wandering around. The bird caused no harm to Fleming. The cassowary has been seen many times before too in the town and has even walked into the local pubs.

The residents have become familiar with the sight of the flightless bird. They even nicknamed her Romper Stomper. Speaking to a local newspaper, Fleming said, “Cassowary had been wandering around my property for about a year now, chewing up plums and whatever it feeds on."

Despite being of a shy nature, the cassowary birds are the world’s most dangerous birds. According to reports, in the year 2019, a man was so badly injured by the Cassowary attack in Florida, USA, that he died in the hospital. The bird is placed in the Class 2 wildlife category along with alligators and cats.

A Cassowary can grow up to 1.8-meter and weigh up to 70 kg. The bird attacks with its long, sharp and sharp toes. Its legs are also thick and with just a single powerful kick, the bird can cause immense damage.

Its species was detected 18000 years ago, and it is usually compared to dinosaurs in looks, which hardly makes it ideal to keep as a pet. The cassowary bird still lives in regions of Papua New Guinea, Australia, and Indonesia today.

