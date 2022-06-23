World's Most Expensive Pillow Costs a Staggering Rs 45 Lakh; Will You Buy it?

Imagine having to pay almost half a crore for an article that we put our heads on to sleep. Yes, you read that right. And to buy this pillow, many will have to sell their everything, isn’t it? We are talking about the world’s most expensive pillow, which is available at a staggering price.

The world’s most expensive pillow has been created by a physiotherapist from the Netherlands. This pillow has been designed and made after fifteen years of hard work. A lot of research has also gone into the making of it.

First, before knowing its features, let us tell you that it costs 57,000 dollars, roughly Rs 45 lakh for a single pillow.

Now let us inform you why this pillow is so costly. The pillow is studded with sapphire, gold, and diamond. The cotton that filled inside it is from a robotic milling machine. There are four diamonds in the zip of this pillow.

And with this, sapphire is attached. The pillow is not sold randomly. It is packed inside a branded box. By the way, the developer of this pillow claims that people who have problems with insomnia can sleep peacefully on this pillow. But its price is so high that perhaps a person will not be able to sleep in fear of it being stolen.

