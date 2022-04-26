World's Most Identical Twins are Trying to Get Pregnant With the Same Person in Australia

Twins are a biological wonder. Sharing appearances, twins tend to share clothes, beds, food, etc most of the time. However, a pair of twins hailing from Perth, Australia, has taken sharing to a level that can be considered borderline bizarre. Meet 35 year-olds Anna and Lucy Decinque, identical twin sisters, who, apart from sharing appearances, share literally everything else. You would think they are cojoined, but that is not the case. Despite being two separate human beings, Anna and Lucy spend every minute of their lives together, including the time consumed in the bathroom.

Advertisement

Not just this, they also share the same fiancé. Anna and Lucy are engaged to Ben Byrne, 40, and have been a throuple for almost 11 years now.

Anna and Lucy are now trying to get pregnant at the same time! The twin sisters appeared on the show Extreme Sisters, being broadcasted on TLC. The show gives a peek into their lives and reveal some very eccentric detail about their life. In a short clip shared by TLC on YouTube, Anna and Lucy are seen checking their temperatures, as “according to the internet" a higher-than-normal temperature signifies ovulation.

Advertisement

They call Ben as soon as they find out that their temperatures are three degrees higher. They call ben and give it a go at conceiving a child together. Take a look:

Here’s another clip in the series which shows the sisters taking a pregnancy test:

Unfortunately, neither of the twins has fallen pregnant. During one of the interviews, the duo stated that they would prefer that both are expecting and not just one. The statement roots in the sisters’ urge to be exactly the same. As a result, they even try to consume food that is the same, in looks and proportion.

To know what we are talking about, take a look at this video:

The duo, who won the title of ‘World’s Most Identical Twins’ on a Japanese show, has created quite a buzz on the internet for their not-so-conventional lives. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.