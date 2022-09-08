World's Most Powerful Solar Telescope Captures Close-Up Of Sun's Chromosphere

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, but this picture is worth an entire saga. Researchers now have their hands on the first-ever detailed image of the Sun’s chromosphere. The credit goes to Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), the world’s most powerful solar telescope.

The newly-released image has encompassed an 82,000-kilometre-wide area of the layer just above the Sun’s atmosphere. Capturing the chromosphere is a feat in itself since like the Sun’s atmosphere, also known as the corona, the chromosphere is also difficult to see. This is because the light from the Sun’s photosphere usually overpowers the light emanating from the chromosphere.

The image captured by the DKIST will help researchers get insight into the various aspect of the star at the centre of our solar system that also affects planet Earth. It will pose itself as an amazing breakthrough in the field of solar physics.

Talking about the prospects that the DKIST image brings along, National Science Foundation’s Director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, in a statement, said, “NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope is the world’s most powerful solar telescope that will forever change the way we explore and understand our sun. Its insights will transform how our nation, and the planet, predict and prepare for events like solar storms."

The image was the result of the effort of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), which under the aegis of the NSF, used the DKIST to capture the first image of the Sun’s chromosphere. “With the world’s largest solar telescope now in science operations, we are grateful for all who make this remarkable facility possible," said AURA president, Matt Mountain.

With the image now under scrutiny, researchers will focus primarily on space weather, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections that substantially affect various elements on Earth. The image has emerged at a ripe time when the eleven-year solar cycle of the Sun is gaining momentum and is on the upswing.

