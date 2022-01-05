World’s Oldest Living Person Celebrates Her 119th Birthday in Japan

With an admirable goal of living for 120 years, the oldest living person in the world, Kane Tanaka, celebrated her 119th birthday on January 2, 2022. In March 2019, the Guinness World Records recognized Kane as the world’s oldest living person at the age of 116 years. Now, as the world enters the new year, Kane blew the candles for her 119th year of existence. Cutting the cake, she wishes to see 120, reported Kyodo News Agency. Kane was born almost 11 years before World War I and, interestingly, the same year when the Wright brothers flew the world’s first airplane. Currently, residing in a nursing home in Fukuoka, she celebrated her birthday with the staff members.

Kane was officially recognized as the oldest living Japanese person and subsequently the oldest in the world when she turned 117 years and 261 days old. She was felicitated with the all-time Japanese age record, which she celebrated by drinking a bottle of coke – her favourite beverage. She also made a peace sign for the photographers. In addition, Kane was offered a personalized set of Coca-Cola bottles from the company commemorating her birthday.

Advertisement

Born six months before the famous English novelist George Orwell, Kane got married at the age of 19 to a man named Hideo Tanaka in 1922. She and her husband together ran a noodles shop called Tanaka Mochiya, which also sold rice cakes, udon, and zenzai. Among the fighters that were involved in the Second Sino-Japanese War also included Kane’s husband and eldest son.

In an interview with Kyodo News Agency, Eiji Tanaka, Kane’s 62-year-old grandson, said, “I would like to personally congratulate her soon. I hope she remains healthy and has fun every day as she grows older." Kane has very limited contact with her family due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Japan is considered one of the fastest-ageing societies on Earth with record-high life expectancy. Coupled with the numbers is a very low birth rate. According to estimates, there are roughly 86,000 people aged 100 years or older.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.