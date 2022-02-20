World's Oldest Pants, Turfan Man's Trousers, was Made through Three Weaving Techniques

After the unearthing of a mummified body wearing the world’s oldest pants in the 1970s, a team of archaeologists, chemists, fashion designers, geoscientists and conservators have now untangled the way those pants must have been made. According to a report by Science News, archaeologist and project director Mayke Wagner of the German Archaeological Institute in Berlin, believe that the garment was very unique in its own. He said, “A diversity of textile techniques and patterns of different local origins, traditions and times merged into something new in this garment."

It is believed that herders and horse riders buried their dead in the Yanghai graveyard in the Trim Basin. They had pioneered the technique of making pants around 3,200 to 3,000 years ago using a combination of weaving. According to the study published in Science Direct, researchers claim that the decorative patterns on the garment reflected influences from different societies across Eurasia.

Advertisement

Initially, researchers were puzzled as they could not spot any traces of cutting on the fabric of the pants worn by the Turfan Man. However, upon doing a close examination it was found that the weavers used a unique combination of three weaving techniques, as per the new study. It was also learnt that much of the garment consisted of twill weave which is considered a major innovation in the history of textiles.

Reportedly, the Turfan Man’s pants showcase how ancient herders carried their cultures, knowledge and practices along with them across Asia. According to Wagner’s team, the interlocking pattern seen on the pants at the knee is also found on bronze vessels discovered in what is now China. Similarly, a stepped pyramid pattern of the Yanghai pants also appears on pottery from the Petrovka culture of Central Asia. The pyramid pattern also resembles the architectural designs from the Middle Eastern and southwestern societies. Moreover, the tapestry weaving seen on the Turfan Man’s trouser also has connections to these societies.

Researchers claim that the multicultural pants of the Turfan Man show that even in the early stage of the Silk Road, migrating herders carried innovative ideas and distinct cultural practices to distant communities. According to an anthropologist at Washington University, Michael Frachetti, the pants are “an entry point for examining how Silk Road transformed the world."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.