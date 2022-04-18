World’s Rarest Watermelon in Japan Was Priced Rs 4.5 Lakh in 2019; Check its Price Now

India is famous for its mangoes, but after that, the most beloved and refreshing fruit for us is watermelon. From a child to an old person, everyone loves a refreshing juicy sweet watermelon during the summer to help cool down the effects of heat and bring a little relief.

Today, we are here to look at one of the priciest and rarest watermelons in the world. The Japanese Densuke Black Watermelons are only found in the northern region of Hokkaido Island of the country.

Densuke watermelons are so rare that only one hundred grow in a year. They are considered to be the most expensive variety of watermelon on the planet. Also known as Black watermelons, these special fruits are not sold like normal watermelons.

These rare fruits are auctioned every year and much like any auction, the highest bidder gets their product. The price of these watermelons goes up from thousands to lakhs per unit. They were priced at Rs. 4.5 lakh in the year 2019, however, the price during the pandemic came down significantly over the last two years. Despite this, the watermelon is still considered to be the priciest of its kind.

Its outer appearance is black, while the insides are not much like others of its kind. They are sweeter than most other types of watermelon and have fewer seeds in them making them tastier and easier to eat.

Even the cheapest of its kind will be found to be very expensive in India. It is difficult to get a hold of such a rare fruit, but one may say it’s worth it.

