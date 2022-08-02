World's Richest Man Elon Musk's Father Says He's Not Proud of His Billionaire Son

Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk has said that he’s not proud of his billionaire son in an interview with Australia radio The Kyle and Jackie O Show. He went on to say that Elon wasn’t happy with his own career progress, reported Business Insider. When asked if he was proud of Elon’s success, Errol replied, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."

Errol said that his three children have travelled across the globe with him since they were little, and conceded that Elon has “sort of really surpassed the mark". He added that Elon wasn’t as happy as he would like to be as he felt like he was behind schedule in terms of his various companies. As per Elon, his current status should have been achieved five years ago.

Though it is unclear whether or not Errol’s other son Kimbal Musk is a billionaire, Errol claimed that that’s the case, even though he wasn’t nearly as wealthy as Elon. Errol also spoke about how he worried that Elon would not be able to find a partner who would give up his career for him.

He revealed that he thought Elon needed to find a partner who would give up what she was doing for him, and that it would not be easy to find. Elon has been married once to Justine Musk, twice to Talulah Riley, and been involved with celebrities including Grimes and Amber Heard.

Recently, Errol revealed that he had a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout about three years ago. While speaking to The Sun, Errol said, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." He explained how this “wasn’t planned" but he likely impregnated Bezuidenhout during the year-and-a-half they were living together following the birth of their son Rushi.

Errol spoke about the recent shirtless photos of Elon and said that his son is strongly built but was “eating badly". He added that he had suggested him to take diet pills.

Recently, Elon dismissed a report claiming that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," the CEO commented on a report by The Wall Street Journal. It claimed that both tech billionaires may have ended their friendship due to the affair between Shanahan and Musk.

WSJ had reported that “The liaison with Mr Musk took place in early December 2021, at the Art Basel event in Miami… Art Basel is a multiday, annual festival that draws wealthy attendees from around the world."

