'World's Scariest Man' Wants to Take on The Rock After Fighting 'Iranian Hulk'

British bodybuilding giant Martyn Ford is keen to fight WWE legend and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his highly-anticipated fight against the 'Iranian Hulk' - Sajad Gharibi. Ford, best known for his terrifying nickname - the ‘World’s Scariest Man’, will face-off against Gharibi in one of the most extraordinary and unique boxing matches in the history of the sport. The pair will be taking the ring at London’s O2 Arena on April 2, reported muscleandhealth.com. Ford, who stands 6ft 9in and weighs around 130kg, will take on his opponent, who at 6ft 2in tall, tips the scales at a whopping 176 kg, is adamant he will come through this super heavyweight encounter with ease. With that said, Ford, 39, has his sights on selecting future opponents in the ring and is already eyeing-up a lucrative fight against Hollywood superstar and WWE icon The Rock.

Speaking to Muscle and Health, the Man Mountain who also dabbles in acting, revealed how he's been preparing himself for the blockbuster fight and why he'd love to take on the legend himself in the boxing ring.

“I’d love to challenge The Rock to a fight,” the 39-year-old hulk said. “We’d make a fortune. It would be a phenomenal fight, because he’s a great athlete. He’s very mobile, strong, and comes from a wrestling background,” he added.

He also mentioned that the Iranian Hulk's extreme training regimes don’t bring fear to his camp and has insisted they haven't scared him one little bit. “The Hulk’s training footage is kind of demoralising in the sense that I don’t want to watch it and think I’m just wasting my time because I could beat him up now,” the publication quoted Ford.

“He (Gharibi) is in for an absolute world of s***. I would not want to be him. “Genuinely, hand on heart, I don’t think he understands what’s going to happen when he steps into that room,” he explained.

While Ford is confident that he will comfortably defeat the Iranian and hopefully set up a bout against The Rock, his opponent has vowed that Ford will have 'no chance' against him.

“Martyn Ford, continue to insult as much as you want. To play clown. To disrespect. But I promise you, they will take you out of the ring on a stretcher. You will have no chance against me," said Gharibi in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the mighty ‘beasts’ fare against each other in April.

