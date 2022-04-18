'Worshipping Jesus in Air': Passengers Singing Gospel on Flight Divide Internet

A video shot in a flight, allegedly bound for Germany, has gone viral. In the video, a group of people, including one with a guitar, is seen singing a gospel. While the musical performance seemed like a no-harm-no-foul situation, the internet got divided, with many objecting and questioning the nature of the performance. The clip, originally shared on TikTok, got catapulted to various other social media platforms and was uploaded by one of the passengers on the plane. Jack Jensz Jr, the person who shared the video, is believed to be a pastor and the founder of an organisation called ‘Kingdom Realm Ministries,’ as per his Instagram bio.

The video, having amassed lakhs of views on TikTok, also managed to garner more than 34,000 views on Instagram. Sharing it on the platform, Jack, in the caption, wrote, “Worshipping our King Jesus 30,000 feet in the air.” Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

As per TMZ, the finer details of the clip are missing resulting in analysing the true nature of this gospel singing performance during a flight journey. Two things could be possible in this situation. One is that all the passengers were part of one congregation and were followers of Christianity, which makes it a gesture more than an incident. However, in case otherwise, the impromptu performance might be tagged as a bit much.

The internet, however, tipped heavily on the second situation and criticised the performance. One user commented, “I would demand my fare back.” Another user called it “awful for so many reasons.” Twitter, too, went abuzz as the video arrived on the micro-blogging platform. The clip managed to accumulate more than 3 crore views on Twitter. The user, a freelance journalist, while sharing the video, in the caption wrote, “Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this.”

Advertisement

Here are some reactions to the tweet:

United States representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district, Ilhan Omar, also shared the video saying, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.