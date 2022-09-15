Worst Koffee With Karan Episode? Why Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor are Facing Heat Online

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar welcomed Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. The trio had a blast as they spoke about marriage, infidelity, role-playing, and much more. After playing the role of the father-son duo in Jugjugg Jeeyo, the two actors did not only bring youthful charm but also indulged in sex and infidelity. There was a new segment for which Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers.

The first person on the call was seen asking for advice from Anil regarding how to spice up his sex life. To this, Varun recommended trying ashwagandha and practising making love at least three times a week. Another call was for Varun where he was asked about how to get intimate with his wife while living in a small house along with family members. To this Varun said, “I think when you are in your room, play some romantic music and it will also help with the mood." Here are a few reactions to the episode:

Meanwhile, during the episode, Karan revealed that he was in a relationship but had broken up. He also shared that Varun Dhawan was supportive of his relationship. Karan made the revelation after Varun asked him if he ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship.

At first, Karan denied being in one, but Varun countered, “You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now?" Karan instantly replied, “You know I am not and you know I broke up." Listening to this, Varun smiled and said that he just wanted to bring that out. Karan further added, “You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up."

Also, during Varun’s rapid-fire round, he was asked who should become the official ambassador of Maldives tourism to which he said Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. He was also asked about who has the hottest gym clicks on Instagram to which he said, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma and pointed towards Anil and added, “even you love them." Varun said that he is obsessed with Disha and Tiger’s Instagram accounts.

