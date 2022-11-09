'Worth Savouring': Shashi Tharoor Shares Letter Written by Author John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe in 1955

A photo of a letter by Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck to legendary actor Marilyn Monroe back in 1955 has gone viral on the internet. On Sunday, November 6, author and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to share the printed letter online via Twitter. Dated April 28, 1955, the letter addressed to Marilyn Monroe, is a request from the prolific author to sign an autographed picture of herself for his nephew-in-law Jon Atkinson. The piece highlights how Atkinson was a massive fan of the iconic actress.

However, the situation turned a bit difficult for him when the author’s wife lied to Atkinson that Steinbeck had met the actress. Ever since then, Atkinson was looking up to the author for using his connection to procure an autograph from Marilyn. To authenticate the lie made up by his wife, the Nobel Prize winner used his sublime humour to pen a letter and put forth his request. When the letter caught the attention of Shashi Tharoor, he quickly shared it online and wrote, “Sunday delight: One of the most unusual letters I have ever come across from a famous author is this masterpiece from John Steinbeck to the immortal Marilyn Monroe. Every line, sentiment & detail is worth savouring!" Read the entire letter below:

An inquisitive Twitterati who was curious to find out if the actress ever acted upon his request, asked, “Did the letter have the desired outcome? That’s the million-dollar question, Shashiji."

Tharoor responded to the question confirming that Atkinson never received an autographed photo from Monroe. “No, the kid never got the photo. But the letter was found among Marilyn’s private papers upon her death and auctioned in 2016," he said.

Meanwhile, another user went on to praise the author’s sublime humour displayed in the sentences used in the letter. “‘He is already your slave. This would make him mine’. Sums up John Steinbeck’s brilliance and subtle humour in the simplest way," wrote the user.

A Twitterati shared, “This is the most satisfying, delightful, even sublime one page I have read in a long time. Still smiling."

One more added, “This beautiful letter is more than classic. This is the old wine that will get its taste more rejuvenating over time!"

The tweet has amassed over four thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

